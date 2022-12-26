A teenage girl in central China who used her pocket money to buy dumplings to serve manual workers during the recent Winter Solstice Festival has trended on mainland social media in a viral video. Sun Menglu, a 14-year-old girl from Zhengzhou in Henan province, said she has been serving free dumplings to workers for the last six years, local news outlet Zhengzhou Tong Cheng Shi reported. At this year’s Winter Solstice Festival on December 22, Sun prepared 40kg of dumplings in a video that went viral soon after, with 16 million views on Weibo alone. “These grandpas and grandmas insist on cleaning the street no matter how bad the weather is. They work so hard! So I want to send them dumplings,” Sun said. Sun boiled the dumplings in a large pot on the street outside a noodle restaurant owned by her father. Dozens of street cleaners in bright orange uniforms queued in front of the steaming pot, waiting to receive their free dumplings. “Happy Winter Solstice!”, the teenager said as she distributed dumplings, adding: “Everyone can eat as many as they want until they are full.” The workers who comprised street cleaners and other low-paid manual labourers said they were grateful for the free hot meal. “It’s so delicious,” said one worker. Another said: “Thank you, girl!” The Winter Solstice, or Dongzhi Festival, is an important annual event in China and other parts of Asia and usually falls between December 21 and December 23. It is customary across much of China to eat dumplings at family reunion dinners during the festival. The video of the kind girl serving “love dumplings”, dubbed by some internet users, was widely shared on social media as viewers praised her generosity. “She is so kind. Her parents have done a good job raising her,” commented one person. Another said: “It’s so amazing that the girl has done this for six years.”