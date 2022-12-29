A boy wrongly accused of using a phone in class attempted suicide and now faces huge medical bills his family can’t pay. Photo: SCMP composite
Lost most of his teeth: Chinese teen survives suicide attempt over harsh discipline for phone use but school refuses to pay medical bills

  • A boy wrongly accused of using a phone in class attempted suicide and now faces huge medical bills his family can’t pay
  • His school says that now he is in a stable condition, it’s no longer their responsibility to cover his medical treatment

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Dec, 2022

