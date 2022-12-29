32-year-old Baozhuzi started dating to find a man to have a baby with after she lost her job and her boyfriend ended their 8-year relationship. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t expect rewards in love’: woman, 32, who desperately wants a baby says she dated 100 men in a year, renewing marriage pressure debate in China

  • A woman went on more than 100 dates starting in 2021 after the end of a previous relationship and losing her job
  • Women in China face intense pressure from family and society to marry and have children

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:45am, 29 Dec, 2022

