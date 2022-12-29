32-year-old Baozhuzi started dating to find a man to have a baby with after she lost her job and her boyfriend ended their 8-year relationship. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Don’t expect rewards in love’: woman, 32, who desperately wants a baby says she dated 100 men in a year, renewing marriage pressure debate in China
- A woman went on more than 100 dates starting in 2021 after the end of a previous relationship and losing her job
- Women in China face intense pressure from family and society to marry and have children
