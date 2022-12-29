The father and son left their home in May and travelled through 10 provinces, including Tibet, before ending the 9,000km journey last week. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Wanted to show dad I’m awesome’: father takes rebellious son on 7-month, 9,000km bike trip around China to rebuild relationship

  • A father trying to get through to his disobedient 15-year-old son took him on a seven-month bike trip to reconnect
  • They cycled during the day and slept in a tent at night, with both saying they have a new perspective after the trip

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:15pm, 29 Dec, 2022

