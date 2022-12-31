A couple on a blind first date are caught in a Covid-19 outbreak and spend 10 days in quarantine then marry 4 months later. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘It’s fate they met’: couple in China on first date stuck in 10-day Covid lockdown fall in love and marry over Christmas
- A couple on a blind date is caught up in an outbreak of Covid-19 and has to spend 10 days together in quarantine
- 4 months after that first meeting and bonding during their time in quarantine, the couple have been married
