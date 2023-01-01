Chen Qiuhua, aged 69, has cared for her husband Ren Junshan ever since he was seriously injured at work 47 years ago. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘A child can’t live without a father’: woman in China spends 47 years caring for husband paralysed in accident a year after marriage

  • A dedicated wife in China has cared for her disabled husband every day for the last five decades
  • Her husband’s accident happened just as their son was born after one year of marriage

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Jan, 2023

