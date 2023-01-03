Services promising magical solutions are extremely popular among young people in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Black magic’: sham fortune-tellers arrested in China after woman pays US$1,870 for love spells to win boyfriend back

  • Services promising magical solutions are extremely popular among young people in China
  • Nearly 80 per cent of those under 30 have used fortune-telling services, according to a survey from March 2021

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Jan, 2023

