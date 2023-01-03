A woman in China who quit her job in sales to draw messages for others on sandy beaches for a living has trended on mainland social media. The mother of twins, surnamed Feng, decided to take the plunge into a new “career” after she saw someone else leaving a sandy missive and took inspiration. Also, given that she is from the tourist area of Sanya in Hainan province, southern China, there are plenty of stretches of sand for her to ply her new trade, Bailu Video reported. Feng said the unusual job brings her a respectable living. She began her drawing journey in her spare time, and after posting her works, was not sure if it would pan out. However, she was surprised to receive a booking within a week of doing so. In a video, Feng can be seen crouching down in the blazing sun, using a slender branch to draw a ship in the sand. With positive feedback from customers mounting and Feng’s business growing, the point arrived for her to choose between keeping it going or returning to her job in sales. She plumped for her new vocation because it affords her flexible hours to take care of her family – and she makes more money. “My family also supports me in building my new career,” she told Bailu Video. Since turning a new page, Feng has dedicated herself to improving her sandy drawing services and has carried out a lot of online research aimed at producing better-crafted words and drawings. She said she can earn more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) a month by working an eight-hour day. Apart from the considerable pay, it helps boost her self-worth. “Fulfilling other people’s wishes makes me very happy and satisfied,” Feng said. Feng’s story has trended widely online, with some people being inspired by her courage to build a new career. One online observer said: “I’ve never thought such a job existed. Romantic, isn’t it?” “It is interesting to see new, varied and creative jobs emerging in China,” said another. However, others questioned the sustainability of the job. One said: “I just can’t understand what kind of people are willing to pay for such a service.” Another quipped: “I live in northeast China where it snows heavily in winter, could I start my drawing business in the snow?”