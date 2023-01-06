Dashcam footage shows the man leaping onto the bonnet of the moving car and rolling about on the street before fleeing the scene. Photo: SCMP Composite
Hong Kong Neymar: video of man throwing himself onto moving car then rolling around on street sparks comparison with Brazil football star
- Dashcam footage of man leaping onto bonnet of a moving car then rolling around theatrically in the street sparks online ridicule
- After his ‘performance’ man gets up and runs off leaving a car full of shocked witnesses
Dashcam footage shows the man leaping onto the bonnet of the moving car and rolling about on the street before fleeing the scene. Photo: SCMP Composite