A newlywed Chinese couple have sparked online controversy by performing a kowtowing ritual at the hospital bed of the father of the groom who is comatose. Photo: SCMP Composite
Comatose kowtow: Chinese newlyweds genuflect beside hospital bed of coma-hit father of groom sparking fierce online debate
- Weibo viewers split over suitability of online video showing newlyweds bowing before bedridden bridegroom’s father in a coma
- Some online decry video as a ‘show’ while others suggest the ‘contact’ could help man recover
