Video of a so-called nano-flat in China where the tenant can cook while sitting on the toilet has gone viral after a real-estate agent boasted about its “all-inclusive” design. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘You can cook sitting on the toilet’: 6-square-metre Chinese nano-flat under the stairs slammed as affront to human dignity
- Six-square-metre dwelling in east-central China goes viral after advertising pitch by real-estate agent vaunts its ‘all-inclusive’ design
- So-called nano-studio ‘boasts’ a toilet-cum-cooking space, two windows and a kitchen sink which converts into a shower
