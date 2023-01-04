Video of a so-called nano-flat in China where the tenant can cook while sitting on the toilet has gone viral after a real-estate agent boasted about its “all-inclusive” design. Photo: SCMP Composite
Video of a so-called nano-flat in China where the tenant can cook while sitting on the toilet has gone viral after a real-estate agent boasted about its “all-inclusive” design. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘You can cook sitting on the toilet’: 6-square-metre Chinese nano-flat under the stairs slammed as affront to human dignity

  • Six-square-metre dwelling in east-central China goes viral after advertising pitch by real-estate agent vaunts its ‘all-inclusive’ design
  • So-called nano-studio ‘boasts’ a toilet-cum-cooking space, two windows and a kitchen sink which converts into a shower

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:54pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Video of a so-called nano-flat in China where the tenant can cook while sitting on the toilet has gone viral after a real-estate agent boasted about its “all-inclusive” design. Photo: SCMP Composite
Video of a so-called nano-flat in China where the tenant can cook while sitting on the toilet has gone viral after a real-estate agent boasted about its “all-inclusive” design. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE