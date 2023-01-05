A Chinese teacher dances to K-pop tracks at school New Year gala and says the best education is ‘love and joy’, delighting students and mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘He is so bold’: dancing Chinese teacher takes stress out of study by strutting his stuff like a female K-pop star for students at the school gala

  • ‘Sensibly’ dressed male teacher wows uniformed school students by mimicking moves and facial expressions of female K-pop stars
  • Online observers praise teacher’s innovative and entertaining way of engaging students

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:17am, 5 Jan, 2023

