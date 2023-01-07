Quirky China explores the bond between humans and their pets such as a dog feeling it’s owners fetus move and a boy holding a birthday party for his puppy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Quirky China: dog surprised by kicking fetus, boy throws rescue puppy a birthday party, cat watches NYE fireworks
- A clingy border collie with a pregnant owner is filmed reacting in surprise when it feels her fetus kicking in a trending video
- A pet kitten is filmed trying to watch NYE fireworks and being lifted up to a window for a better view
Quirky China explores the bond between humans and their pets such as a dog feeling it’s owners fetus move and a boy holding a birthday party for his puppy. Photo: SCMP composite/handout