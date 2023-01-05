Weibo has banned a woman condemned by the Chinese public for using the social media platform to fundraise to pay US$101,800 in compensation to the mother of her friend who was brutally murdered as she hid inside their flat. Photo: SCMP Composite.
Public fury at Chinese woman who fundraised online to cover US$101,800 compensation order over brutal killing of friend prompts Weibo ban

  • Murder victim was stabbed in the neck multiple times by enraged ex-boyfriend of her friend as the latter hid behind the locked door of their shared Tokyo flat
  • Mother of the victim has been embroiled in a civil legal battle on mainland over the culpability of the friend of her dead daughter for 6 years

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 5 Jan, 2023

