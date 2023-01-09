A woman in China filmed denouncing her boyfriend from a cab on a busy street on New Year’s Day goes viral on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Don’t want a man like him’: drunk woman denounces boyfriend on busy street in China as hundreds of onlookers cheer ‘happy new year!’
- A woman in China is cheered by a crowd of curious onlookers as she dresses down her boyfriend on New Year’s Day
- Videos of the scene taken by a passer-by was posted on mainland social media, where it went viral
