Mainland social media users have been alarmed by a video of two men using a fragile looking hydrocycle to pedal across the open ocean without life jackets because they did not want to pay for the ferry. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Saved US$6: 2 men in China ride water bike for 6 hours on open ocean without life jackets to avoid ferry fare, causing alarm
- Two men who crossed the open ocean between Guangdong and Hainan with no life jackets cause alarm on social media
- The men say they travel around China for philanthropic work, which leaves little spare money for things like ferry tickets
