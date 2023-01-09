A woman in China was so furious with the food her boyfriend’s parents served the first time she met them she ended the relationship and left their home. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China was so furious with the food her boyfriend’s parents served the first time she met them she ended the relationship and left their home. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Not taken seriously’: woman in China breaks up with boyfriend after his family served her simple meals at first meeting

  • A woman in China was so outraged by the dishes she was served by her boyfriend’s parents that she ended the relationship
  • A video of the dishes she posted on social media has been watched more than 7 million times and received 4,300 comments

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China was so furious with the food her boyfriend’s parents served the first time she met them she ended the relationship and left their home. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
A woman in China was so furious with the food her boyfriend’s parents served the first time she met them she ended the relationship and left their home. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE