A woman in China was so furious with the food her boyfriend’s parents served the first time she met them she ended the relationship and left their home. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Not taken seriously’: woman in China breaks up with boyfriend after his family served her simple meals at first meeting
- A woman in China was so outraged by the dishes she was served by her boyfriend’s parents that she ended the relationship
- A video of the dishes she posted on social media has been watched more than 7 million times and received 4,300 comments
