A woman trying on clothes in a changing room at a Uniqlo store in China was abused and called a sex worker by the mother of a boy she caught repeatedly lifting the curtain of her cubicle. A video of the incident circulating on mainland social media was taken by the woman getting changed, identified online as Kira, and has renewed discussion about consent and sex education for children in China, Feidian Video reported Kira said she was using a fitting room at the Uniqlo store when the boy, reportedly around two years old, started lifting up the curtain of the cubicle she was undressing in. She stopped the boy and asked where his parents were, which prompted his mother, who was standing nearby, to accuse Kira of being uncivilised for being bothered by a naughty child. After Kira had changed back into her own clothes and came out of the cubicle, the boy’s mother hurled abuse at her and called her a “badly-behaved and indiscreet” woman. “She said I am a chicken [a synonym for sex worker in Chinese]. She said I was meddling in other people’s business because I want a man,” said Kira. When she started filming the abusive rant, a friend of the mother’s rushed over and grabbed Kira’s mobile phone, which a Uniqlo employee later took from the friend and returned. Kira said in a new video post online that she has reported the matter to local police and said an officer told her they would contact the boy’s mother and urge her to make an apology. Kira’s boyfriend said on Weibo that he believed the attention around the incident would help raise awareness about sexual harassment and women’s rights and safety. “With high attention for this incident and the public’s moral condemnation, these kind of cases will be reduced and women’s safety will be guaranteed,” he said. However, the mother’s friend, who snatched the mobile phone in the first video, claimed in a separate post on Douyin last Friday that they had already apologised in the store, but this was denied by Kira. “She cursed us to be hit by a car on the road and die,” said the unnamed friend in the post. “She said if we didn’t discipline our kid well, he would become a thug when he grew up and would be sent to jail, she said with a curse.” The mother’s friend said they snatched Kira’s mobile phone from her as they were concerned about their image rights. The incident has been viewed more than 16 million times on Weibo, attracting thousands of comments, most of which criticised the boy’s mother. “The essential problem is the kid’s parent who didn’t educate her son, but abused the woman who was peeped,” wrote one person. Another user said: “Parents should apologise if their kids do something wrong. Don’t use the excuse that the kid is still young. If you don’t educate him, society will teach him in the future.” A third person wrote: “I remember two years ago, I went to play in an amusement park and a boy, about five or six years old, lifted my skirt again and again. When I told him not to touch me, his parents and his grandma all yelled at me, asking me why I was wearing a skirt.”