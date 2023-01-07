A video of a ‘feudal’ Chinese ritual to keep a virgin bride pure is causing public outrage after it was posted online. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Hone her good temper’: bride in China forced to sit still for 5 hours on wedding day sparks outrage over ‘feudal slave’ custom

  • A special wedding ritual filmed in China and posted online is denounced as an outdated and sexist custom that insults women
  • It is based on the belief that a bride’s virginity will lose its good fortune and bring bad luck to her husband’s family if the custom is not observed

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:21am, 7 Jan, 2023

