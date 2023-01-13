A video clip of a Chinese woman’s emotional reunion with her dog after spending US$887 on a pet detective to find it has been watched, shared or commented on by 50 million people online. Photo: SCMP Composite
Pet passion: 50 million express animal emotions online after dogged detective tracks down lost canine sparking tearful reunion with Chinese owner
- After the dog had been missing for almost a month, its owner hired a pet detective from Shanghai to track it down
- As pet ownership grows in China, there has been a parallel increase in the number of pet detective agencies
A video clip of a Chinese woman’s emotional reunion with her dog after spending US$887 on a pet detective to find it has been watched, shared or commented on by 50 million people online. Photo: SCMP Composite