Each of the winners was given either 2.5kg of fresh pork or, for students who do not eat red meat, two live fish of a similar weight. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
School in China rewards top students with 10,000kg of raw pork cuts and live fish to celebrate Lunar New Year
- Students at one school in eastern China each received a big cut of raw pork or a live fish for good performance during the last term
- It’s the fifth year in a row that the school has given such creative prizes to high-performing students
Each of the winners was given either 2.5kg of fresh pork or, for students who do not eat red meat, two live fish of a similar weight. Photo: SCMP composite/handout