Each of the winners was given either 2.5kg of fresh pork or, for students who do not eat red meat, two live fish of a similar weight. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
School in China rewards top students with 10,000kg of raw pork cuts and live fish to celebrate Lunar New Year

  • Students at one school in eastern China each received a big cut of raw pork or a live fish for good performance during the last term
  • It’s the fifth year in a row that the school has given such creative prizes to high-performing students

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:32pm, 19 Jan, 2023

