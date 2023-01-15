A young brother and sister wake early to help parents roll dumpling dough and are praised for their maturity on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘More important than fun’: boy and girl wake at midnight to help parents make dumplings for stall and charm Chinese social media
- The unnamed brother and sister are on their winter school break and help at their family’s pan-fried dumpling food stand
- In mainland China, stories about mature children who are independent or help their families are popular on social media
A young brother and sister wake early to help parents roll dumpling dough and are praised for their maturity on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/handout