Love and courage in China: grandparents make baby a human swing, child comforts dog scared by fireworks, girl wraps blades to protect rubbish collectors
- A baby girl delights social media in a video of her grandparents turning themselves into a human swing for her
- A pet dog terrified by fireworks is comforted by a girl who covers its ears and whispers reassuringly and trends online
A “human swing” made by the grandparents of a nine-month-old girl has touched millions of mainland Chinese internet users.
According to the baby’s mother, surnamed Chen, the grandparents were trying to amuse the infant girl when she was staying with them in eastern China’s Zhejiang province last month, The Paper reported.
They hit upon a game where the girl’s grandmother and grandfather put the girl in a rice basket tied to a bamboo pole they then balanced on their shoulders with the girl swinging between them.
Chen said she saw the game from her home surveillance camera which is linked to her parent’s home.
“It is so warm and loving,” said Chen.
“I saw my daughter was so delighted that she clapped her hands. I think she felt like she could almost fly!”
“What a happy family!” Commented one person on Weibo.
Another commented: “Childhood happiness can be so simple.”
Girl comforts dog scared by fireworks
A little girl covering the ears of her pet dog and comforting it after it became scared by the sound of fireworks has gone viral in China.
The dog hid in a corner of a courtyard and shivered as the sound of booming and crackling fireworks is heard in the clip, Feidian Video reported.
“Don’t be afraid. It will be over in a short time. Once the fireworks are completed, they won’t burn again,” whispered the girl to the dog as she squatted beside it.
The fireworks were being let off nearby by local villagers in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region in northern China to celebrate the new year.
The video has received more than half a million likes on Douyin alone.
“What a cute and good-hearted little girl! The dog is spoiled by her,” one person said.
“The dog is lucky to have such a caring owner,” another commented.
Kind girl protects rubbish collectors
A five-year-old girl has won applause on mainland social media for wrapping broken meat grinder blades in adhesive tape before throwing them into a dustbin in an effort to protect rubbish collectors from injury.
The girl from central China’s Henan province took the extra precaution earlier this week after her mother discovered their meat grinder had broken.
The girl stopped her mother from throwing away the machine immediately and took out the adhesive tape and carefully wrapped each blade with it, local news outlet Zheng Zai Fa Sheng reported.
“She said she hoped those elderly rubbish collectors won’t hurt their hands,” the girl’s mother said.
The good deed attracted an outpouring of praise on mainland social media.
“Hats off to this kind-hearted child. She takes other people’s interest into consideration,” one person said on Douyin.
Another said: “This is a typical example of the famous Chinese ancient motto: ‘Do not think any vice trivial, and so practise it; do not think any virtue insignificant, and so neglect it’.”