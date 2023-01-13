A bride in China set up an exclusive banquet table for ex-lovers, sparking a lively debate on social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
A bride in China set up an exclusive banquet table for ex-lovers, sparking a lively debate on social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

The awkward squad: red faces all round as Chinese bride invites ex-lovers to wedding banquet and sits them all at same table

  • Online observers praise ‘big-hearted’ groom for enduring such an unusual wedding day
  • Each ex looked remarkably similar and they were sat at a table with a name plaque which read ‘Table of Ex-boyfriends’

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:14pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A bride in China set up an exclusive banquet table for ex-lovers, sparking a lively debate on social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
A bride in China set up an exclusive banquet table for ex-lovers, sparking a lively debate on social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE