A bride in China set up an exclusive banquet table for ex-lovers, sparking a lively debate on social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
The awkward squad: red faces all round as Chinese bride invites ex-lovers to wedding banquet and sits them all at same table
- Online observers praise ‘big-hearted’ groom for enduring such an unusual wedding day
- Each ex looked remarkably similar and they were sat at a table with a name plaque which read ‘Table of Ex-boyfriends’
