Meixin, a leading door maker in Chongqing, received unexpected support online after it apologised to staff for a tiny pay rise. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘US$7.40 pay rise’: Chinese firm’s frank apology to staff for paltry raise after ‘tough year’ applauded by employees and social media

  • A Chinese company’s frank admission it can only offer a token pay rise to its staff after a tough year has been applauded
  • Chinese industrial firms’ overall profits declined 3.6 per cent in the first 11 months of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Jan, 2023

