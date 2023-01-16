A man in China contacted police after learning the ‘30 year-old’ girlfriend he intended to marry was 14 years older with adult children. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘She’ll be a grandma soon’: man, 31, feels cheated after discovering ‘young’ girlfriend is 44-year-old with adult children
- The couple met in October last year, with the woman saying she was born in 1992 when she was actually born in 1978
- The boyfriend called the police, who force the woman to show her identity documents which ended the ruse
