A mother in China fears her academic daughter does not not spend any time with friends or meet new people and date. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘All study, no social life’: mother in China complains high-achieving daughter with PhD just reads and won’t find a man

  • A mother in China who worries her bookish daughter never leaves the house and just reads has gone viral online
  • Mainland social media is captivated by the story, with more than 8.7 million views and 3,600 comments left so far

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Jan, 2023

