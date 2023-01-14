A nationwide search is underway for a 15-year-old boy who “vanished” from his school in China almost three months ago. Thousands have joined the official mission to find him. Photo: SCMP Composite
Missing boy mystery: concern spreads across China for teen who vanished three months ago, thousands join search mission

  • Hu Xinyu was last seen on surveillance camera footage walking down a hallway in his school
  • Hu’s disappearance is one of the most hotly discussed topics in China, which is well-known for its extensive surveillance network.

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jan, 2023

