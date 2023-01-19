A guest, who was surprised by the money-throwing, says she didn’t join it because she’d just had surgery and feared being injured by the money-mad mob. Photo: SCMP Composite/Handout
‘Everyone is crazy’: money-mad mob in grasping frenzy after family in China throws US$3,000 from balcony at birthday party

  • A video of a mainland family celebrating a birthday by throwing hundreds of banknotes to party attendees goes viral
  • A relative attending who voiced the video described the scene as ‘crazy’ as the mob became frenzied during the cash grab

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 19 Jan, 2023

