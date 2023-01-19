Chinese online shoe seller, Wu Nan, has seen sales volumes rocket ever since he started modelling high heels himself and posting energetic online videos. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘He conquers women’s hearts’: high-heeled hi-jinks of Chinese shoe seller who models his own stilettos sees sales spike
- Wu Nan endured a series of start-up setbacks but when he started modelling his own brand of high-heel shoes, things started to look up
- ‘He walks better than me in high-heel shoes,’ said one woman online as businessman racks up monthly trade volume of nearly US$900,000
Chinese online shoe seller, Wu Nan, has seen sales volumes rocket ever since he started modelling high heels himself and posting energetic online videos. Photo: SCMP Composite