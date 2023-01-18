‘It’s me who is to blame because I’m not able to make enough money. My wife was just trying to help save money,’ says the twins’ father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘I’m to blame, I don’t make enough’: low-income parents of conjoined twins in China seeking help with medical bills, attacked for skipping prenatal tests

  • The low-income parents of newborn conjoined twins are seeking help after recent separation surgery to cover ongoing medical treatment
  • The parents had avoided prenatal testing to save money and were surprised by the arrival of the conjoined siblings

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 18 Jan, 2023

