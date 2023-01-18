‘It’s me who is to blame because I’m not able to make enough money. My wife was just trying to help save money,’ says the twins’ father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘I’m to blame, I don’t make enough’: low-income parents of conjoined twins in China seeking help with medical bills, attacked for skipping prenatal tests
- The low-income parents of newborn conjoined twins are seeking help after recent separation surgery to cover ongoing medical treatment
- The parents had avoided prenatal testing to save money and were surprised by the arrival of the conjoined siblings
‘It’s me who is to blame because I’m not able to make enough money. My wife was just trying to help save money,’ says the twins’ father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout