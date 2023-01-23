A woman trying to sleep in a hotel in northern China was shocked when a member of staff entered her room at midnight and is seeking compensation from the owner. Photo: SCMP Composite
Woman in China demands compensation and apology after male hotel staffer entered her room at midnight to ‘deliver a fruit platter’

  • A woman staying at the All Seasons Hotel in northern China was shocked when a security guard entered her room at midnight on January 10
  • The hotel says the incident was a misunderstanding and has refused to apologise or pay the woman compensation

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 23 Jan, 2023