Online observers tell Hong Kong woman to dump her boyfriend after he ganged up on her with his mother and humiliated her for being ‘useless’ at cooking and housework. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘She’s no good’: Hong Kong girlfriend ridiculed by boyfriend’s parents over lack of basic cooking skills at first meeting
- Hong Kong woman gets online support after boyfriend’s parents tell her she is ‘no good’ because of her lack of basic skills
- Relationship on the rocks after boyfriend sides with his mother in criticising girlfriend
Online observers tell Hong Kong woman to dump her boyfriend after he ganged up on her with his mother and humiliated her for being ‘useless’ at cooking and housework. Photo: SCMP Composite