A video of an 88-year-old man about to die telling his distraught wife to be happy and live her life has gone viral on the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘I’m going now, don’t cry’: dying man in China tells wife in last words to be happy and not compromise in life, awe millions with their deep love

  • The final words of a dying man offering comfort to his devastated wife in a video taken the day before he died touch millions
  • The video was taken at his bedside the day before he died in December last year from an unknown illness and quickly went viral

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Jan, 2023

