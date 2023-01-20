A Hong Kong man obsessed with K-pop girl bands like Blackpink has drawn the wrath of social media for giving his girlfriend laxative-laced milk to make her thin like his idols. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Diarrhoea every day’: skinny K-pop star-mad Hong Kong man spikes girlfriend’s daily milk with laxative to make her lose weight
- Hong Kong boyfriend became obsessed with skinny K-pop girl bands and turned to extreme measures to make his girlfriend look like them
- Victim says everything was fine until she began experiencing severe stomach pains and daily diarrhoea
