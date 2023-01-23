‘Although she was 84 years old, I wanted to let her enjoy life for many more years’, a heartbroken Ren wrote in his diary after his wife died. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Their love is true and beautiful’: Chinese man keeps memory of late wife alive by turning 55 diaries from their marriage into loving memoir

  • A man in China who lost his wife has found new meaning in life after turning a decade of diary entries into a memoir
  • He has since resumed his writing after diary entries about his 6-decade-long marriage won praise when shared online

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jan, 2023

