‘Although she was 84 years old, I wanted to let her enjoy life for many more years’, a heartbroken Ren wrote in his diary after his wife died. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Their love is true and beautiful’: Chinese man keeps memory of late wife alive by turning 55 diaries from their marriage into loving memoir
- A man in China who lost his wife has found new meaning in life after turning a decade of diary entries into a memoir
- He has since resumed his writing after diary entries about his 6-decade-long marriage won praise when shared online
