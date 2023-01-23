A public outcry occurred in China after a zoo failed to trim the claws of a group of Arctic foxes, which left them struggling to walk. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘So wretched’: Arctic foxes at Chinese zoo get emergency pedicures after photos of them struggling to walk on overgrown claws prompt cruelty claims

  • An animal cruelty scandal has erupted in China after a Weibo user shared pictures of Arctic foxes at a Hunan zoo with overgrown claws
  • The zoo denied it was neglectful but admitted it can always improve its care and sent vets to check on the animals