A zoo in central China has been accused of neglect after a group of Arctic foxes’ claws were found to be so long that it affected their ability to walk. The abuse claims occurred after a Weibo user, called Xiumu Ayi, posted photos following a visit to the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Hunan province on January 12 showing the foxes’ claws were “absurdly long”. “The foxes could not walk normally. I can tell it really is painful for them,” she wrote. Xiumu Ayi said in her post that she had complained to the local municipal government, the Shanghai Morning Post reported. The post has since been shared online more than 15,000 times. The zoo said after receiving the complaint, it sent a veterinary team to trim the foxes’ claws and conduct health checks, which showed the animals were in good health, it said in a statement released the day after Xiumu Ayi’s post. “We protect and take good care of our animals. But maybe there are still some aspects in which we do not do well. Thank you for your reminder,” a zoo employee was quoted saying in local media reports. Nanjing-based vet Chen Dajun said keeping the claws of Arctic foxes in captivity trimmed is important for their overall health and longevity. “When Arctic foxes live in the wild, their claws get worn down naturally, but in a zoo, they do little running, so only a bit of the claws get worn off,” he told the Yangtze Evening News. “If the claws are not cut in time, the foxes’ health can be damaged.” He recommended the zoo trim the foxes’ claws every six months. There was angry reaction to the photos online with most comments critical of the zoo for letting the foxes’ claws get so long. “It showed that the zoo did not provide an environment big enough for the foxes to get the exercise needed to wear their claws down. If they had, they wouldn’t have grown so long. The foxes are so wretched,” said one person. “I am not sure I should feel glad that they went to cut the foxes’ claws, or sad it was only after receiving complaints,” another person said. The Changsha zoo is not alone in mainland China in having accusations of neglect levelled at it. A worker at a zoo in Liaoning province in northeastern China was filmed kicking a goat in the stomach in May last year. The zoo said that the worker had been trying to keep the goat away from food thrown into its enclosure by a tourist who criticised the worker and accused the zoo of neglect.