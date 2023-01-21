Without any income and a loan of US$22,000 to repay, the family survives with help from friends and relatives even as new medical bills loom. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Without any income and a loan of US$22,000 to repay, the family survives with help from friends and relatives even as new medical bills loom. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Heartbroken parents in China fight to save 3-year-old son from ‘king of childhood cancer’ and say ‘can’t bear to give up’, inspiring millions

  • A couple in China are being hailed online for their fight to save their three-year-old son from a type of childhood cancer
  • Commonly called the ‘king of childhood cancer’, symptoms can include fever, vomiting, bone damage and breathing problems

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:51pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Without any income and a loan of US$22,000 to repay, the family survives with help from friends and relatives even as new medical bills loom. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Without any income and a loan of US$22,000 to repay, the family survives with help from friends and relatives even as new medical bills loom. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE