The story of a woman who was promised a car and a luxury villa by her new husband, only to make the painful post-nuptial discovery that she was tricked, has been read more than 200 million times online. Before the marriage, the woman from Anhui province in eastern China, was told by her prospective other half that in his hometown he had a car and a marble-floored villa with front and back gardens. However, before this year’s Lunar New Year holidays, when the couple went there together, the wife was shocked to find that the “car” was a grain winnower and that the “marble-floored villa” was an old family house made of earth and wood. A video taken by the wife reveals that the two-storey, earth-and-wood “villa” is almost devoid of decoration, a scene made even more depressing by the clothes and quilts which are hung out to dry around its exterior. There is grassland and some woods in front and behind the standalone structure, but that is the only feature her husband promised that actually exists. Not even the snowy weather on the day she discovered the truth could cover her disappointment. Despite her discovery, the wife thought the video was interesting enough to post online. So did the local media who picked it up, edited it and posted it on Weibo attracting the attention of millions of Chinese online. In the run-up to the Lunar New Year, topics related to returning home always resonate with people on the mainland. As such, on January 16, after the video was released by the media, the related topic was read over 200 million times on Weibo. One online observer joked: “The husband didn’t lie to you. It is a small villa indeed.” Another said: “Some men can brag before marriage. It is normal”, while one quipped ironically: “Nice house, spacious and nice surroundings. I really like this big rural villa with a hideaway feel.” Some proposed the couple convert the old house into a holiday resort “to attract city people interested in the countryside and make a lot of money”. Others, however, suggested the whole thing was a joke cooked up by the wife.