Live-streamer Sister Wukong was eating at a restaurant in China on January 16 when a waitress served her table a bottle of what they thought was juice. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I took a few sips, it tasted funny’: 7 people get stomachs pumped after restaurant in China mixes up fruit juice and floor detergent

  • A restaurant employee who mistook floor cleaning detergent for fruit juice caused seven people to have their stomachs pumped in hospital
  • One victim was a live-streamer whose video about the incident went viral before she deleted it from her account

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:06pm, 26 Jan, 2023

