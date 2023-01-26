The unnamed stewardess was working on a Chinese domestic flight from Jilin to Chengdu when she intervened to help calm a passenger’s baby. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Maternal brilliance’: gentle flight attendant in China goes viral and praised online after soothing screaming baby on plane for almost 5 hours

  • A flight attendant has been praised on mainland social media for helping a mother keep her baby quiet on a domestic flight
  • After noticing a woman struggling with a crying baby on an almost five-hour flight, the attendant kept him calm for the remainder of the journey

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:31am, 26 Jan, 2023

