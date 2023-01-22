An elderly doctor in China who refuses to retire and keeps helping people has become an inspiration on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
An elderly doctor in China who refuses to retire and keeps helping people has become an inspiration on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Wish him a long life’: 80-year-old doctor who insists on working 7 days a week treating patients rain or shine celebrated in China

  • Mainland social media has embraced an 80-year-old doctor with praise recognising his lifelong dedication to the sick
  • A viral video shows his impressive daily routine rising early to meet his daughter-in-law who drives him to work until he finishes seeing patients

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai