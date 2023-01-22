An 80-year-old doctor in China who still insists on working every day of the week has been celebrated after his lifelong commitment to helping the sick caught the attention of mainland social media. The unidentified doctor from Fuyang city in Anhui province, eastern China, became an internet sensation after his daughter-in-law, surnamed Xin, shared his story online. She revealed she picks him up every day for his commute to the hospital where he works and detailed his routine and dedication to his work, the Yingzhou Evening Newspaper reported. In a video story about the doctor, Xin arrives in her car at the residential community where he lives to start his work day. With grey hair and wearing a blue down coat, he makes his way to the waiting car with the help of a walking stick. Xin said that the day the video was filmed, the weather was poor, and it had been snowing and raining but this did not stop the doctor from going to work. “He says he feels very energetic when he sees the patients. He thinks he still can help them,” Xin said. She added that he has never changed his work schedule, be it rain or shine. Xin, who works full-time in the real estate industry, said she took on the responsibility of taking him to work as a show of his family’s support and pride in his passion to care for his patients. She said that he was initially made to retire from his job at the hospital where he had been a doctor for decades. But as he was in good health and still had the ability to contribute, he decided to return to work and was promptly rehired. Since then, he has enjoyed his “retirement” by serving his patients. “I ask him whether he wants to retire, and his answer is that his working life makes him feel fulfilled, and he doesn’t plan to stop,” Xin said. The doctor’s story has inspired millions online, with many praising his selfless dedication and kindness. One said: “I wish him a long life.” Another said: “I take my hat off to him, a very great doctor.” “He goes to work not to earn money, but to save lives,” another person wrote. “The family is respectful. He is selfless and generous, and so is the daughter-in-law,” another said. An official eport by China’s National Health Commission in August last year showed that in 2021 there were 4.28 million registered doctors in mainland China, with 3.04 doctors per 1,000 citizens.