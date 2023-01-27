A court in China has ordered a father to return a red packet gift of 16,800 yuan (US$2,500) he took from his 13-year-old son and daughter that was given to them by their mother. The man, surnamed Zhou, from Xuzhou in Jiangsu province, eastern China, took the money from his children after he divorced their mother, surnamed Wu, who has full custody of the twins, Feidian Video reported. The dispute started in January 2020, when Zhou took the money from the twins saying he was taking care of it as they were minors. The twins had not wanted to give the money to their father and afterwards asked him to return it, but Zhou refused. The twins, with approval from their mother, decided to file a lawsuit with a local court late last year demanding their money back from Zhou. Because their mother, as their legal guardian, supported their decision to file the lawsuit, the court accepted to proceed with the application. On January 14, the court published its decision that the red-envelope money is a personal asset protected under China’s Civil Code. The court decided that Zhou had infringed the twins’ legal rights and ruled that he must repay 8,000 yuan to his son and 8,800 yuan to his daughter within 15 days of the court’s decision. The case has generated substantial discussion on mainland social media, with many praising the twins’ for safeguarding their rights. One person said: “Well done, kids.” Another commented: “What a shame! The father is no longer with his former family, but he still robs his children’s red-envelope money.” A third person said: “No wonder his wife divorced him.” A fourth commenter asked: “He even swindled his twins out of red-packet money. Does he pay child maintenance?”