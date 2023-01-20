The crackdown, which will last until the end of February, aims to ‘curtail the spread of bad culture’. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
No ‘sexy’ women: China launches Lunar New Year internet crackdown to clear out content from ex-criminals, binge eaters and scantily clad influencers
- China has launched yet another moral clean-up of internet use to curtail the spread of ‘bad culture’
- Content targeted includes ex-criminals showing off their jail experiences and scantily clad women posing in ‘strange’ places including hotels
