A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
Hazing havoc: violent Chinese wedding ‘ceremony’ sees bride attacked and piled upon by group of burly men sparking outrage among millions online
- Group of men force bride in Shandong province to the ground, climb on top of her to form a human pyramid before spraying foam in her face
- Social media commenters express anger at degrading and dangerous incident, blaming ‘vulgar’ rural traditions
A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite