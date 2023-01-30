A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Hazing havoc: violent Chinese wedding ‘ceremony’ sees bride attacked and piled upon by group of burly men sparking outrage among millions online

  • Group of men force bride in Shandong province to the ground, climb on top of her to form a human pyramid before spraying foam in her face
  • Social media commenters express anger at degrading and dangerous incident, blaming ‘vulgar’ rural traditions

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
A violent and degrading wedding “ceremony” in rural China has infuriated public opinion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP Composite
READ FULL ARTICLE