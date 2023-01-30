A Chinese woman has surprised her family with an unusual Lunar New Year gift of 17 cute, cuddly and boisterous Husky dogs. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Doggy demolition crew’: Chinese woman takes 17 cuddly yet boisterous Huskies home for Lunar New Year, warming hearts on social media

  • Chongqing woman forced to close her canine cafe takes all her doggy ‘employees’ home for Lunar New Year
  • Family welcome animal invasion but some worry they may have bitten off more than they can chew with the infamously destructive breed

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Jan, 2023

