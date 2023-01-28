An audience settles down for a screeing of Full River Red at a cinema in Shanghai. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Chinese film industry gets boost from strong showing over Lunar New Year
- With takings of just under US$1 billion, this year’s holiday period beat the 2019 and 2022 performance, although it was below 2021’s record level
- Full River Red by the acclaimed director Zhang Yimou and the sci-fi drama The Wandering Earth II were the most popular features over the holiday
An audience settles down for a screeing of Full River Red at a cinema in Shanghai. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images