The number of Chinese newly weds dropped to below 12 million last year. Photo: AFP
‘Getting married is like going to hell’: why more young Chinese are falling out of love with tying the knot
- A report about the drop in marriage rates started trending over the Lunar New Year holiday, a time many people visit their families
- Social media users said they were put off by the high costs of marriage and increasing difficulty of getting divorced
