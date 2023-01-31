Over the past decade, a Chinese woman who taught herself more than 10 mainland dialects has helped hundreds of families find their lost relatives. Photo: SCMP Composite
Dialect detective: Chinese woman helps find hundreds of missing people nationwide by mastering more than 10 of nation’s diverse native tongues

  • 42-year-old volunteer, Tan Yinghuan, has helped as many as 300 people reunite with their lost family members
  • China is home to a myriad of dialects, sub-dialects and colloquial expressions of which Tan has taught herself more than 10

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 31 Jan, 2023

