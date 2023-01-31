Millions on Chinese social media have leapt to the defence of a young woman who hit back at relatives for pressuring her to get married and get a stable job by saying: “I would be more at peace in a coffin”. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘More at peace in a coffin’: 2 million marvel at Chinese woman who tells nagging relatives she would rather be dead than in a boring, steady job

  • 24-year-old woman in northern China hits back at ‘outdated’ thinking about marriage by older family members
  • Large numbers of young city-dwelling Chinese headed home for Lunar New Year this year only to face nagging by their relatives to get wed

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Jan, 2023

